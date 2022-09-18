As the makers of Vikram Vedha releases its first song Alcoholia, the cast goes on a heady trip

Sheetal

On Saturday, the makers of Hindi film Vikram Vedha along with the star cast launched their first song, Alcoholia, in Mumbai.

The launch event was live streamed across 15 cities, including Chandigarh. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha will be the biggest-ever release as it will surpass the screen count of his last film War. Not to forget it’s the first movie that the actor is making a comeback with after the pandemic.

While Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani are the female leads, actor Rohit Saraf will be seen playing Hrithik aka Vedha’s younger brother. The film’s directors, husband-wife duo Pushkar & Gayatri, are also the writer and directors of the original Tamil film by the same name.

Talking about the song, Hrithik says filming the track was not as easy as it looks in the video. He adds, “Pushkar made sure that I worked extra hard to get every step right for this song. He did not rest until he got what he wanted in every scene of the song. When a music director approves the final result, you are doubly sure of what you have made. So, after seeing Vishal and Shekhar loving the video of their composition, it was all the confirmation we could root for.”

Radhika Apte and Yogita expressed their disappointment for not being a part of this fun dance number. Yogita explains, “I was told that I would be a part of this song, and was looking forward to it. So it made me sad when it didn’t happen and I couldn’t get to shake a leg with Hrithik Roshan.”

On the other hand Radhika’s character Priya was not on the same side as Vedha in the script to be on the Alcoholia dance party. To which Hrithik jokes that Part 2 of Vikram Vedha should be made even if it is only to make Priya (Radhika) and Chanda(Yogita) happy. Ganesh Hegde has choreographed the song. He says, “I had earlier worked with Hrithik for the song It’s Magic. After listening to the Manoj Muntashir’s lyrics, Vishal-Shekhar’s composition and directors’ vision, the reason for making Alcoholia was to create pure magic on screen.”