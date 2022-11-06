As the winter sets in, the one thing that our skin requires the most is a good moisturizer

Dr Vikas Sharma

In current times, the incidence of dry skin related conditions are on the rise courtesy urbanisation, adulteration, pollution and abandonment of traditional oil massages and baths. Dryness is not a single entity but is characterised by differences in chemistry and morphology of the skin depending on the internal and external stressors.

Dry skin is noted when the moisture content is less than 10 per cent, and there is a loss of continuity of the topmost skin layer.

Moisturisers prevent and treat dry skin, but that’s not all they do. Moisturisers protect sensitive skin, improve skin tone and texture, and mask imperfections. During this season the one thing that our skin requires the most is a good moisturiser.

Save your skin

Plenty of moisturisers are available in the market. Like searching for a good cleanser, it can be difficult finding the perfect moisturiser for the skin. Even if a particular moisturiser doesn’t give you acne, some moisturisers feel too greasy and heavy or are simply not ‘moisturising’ enough.

The moisturiser that’s best for you depends on many factors, including the skin type, the age and whether you have specific skin conditions, such as acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, eczema, etc or systemic disorders such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, sarcoidosis, etc.

Normal skin: Normal skin is neither too dry nor too oily. To maintain this natural moisture balance, one should use a water-based moisturiser that has a light, non-greasy feel. These moisturisers often contain lightweight oils, such as cetyl alcohol, or silicone-derived ingredients, such as cyclomethicone.

Dry skin: To restore moisture to dry skin, the need is for a heavier, oil-based moisturiser that contains ingredients such as antioxidants, grape seed oil or dimethicone, which helps keep skin hydrated for 24 hours. For very dry, cracked skin, petrolatum-based products are preferable. They have more staying power than creams and are more effective in preventing water from evaporating from our skin.

Oily skin: Oily skin is prone to acne and breakouts. Though oily, such skin still needs moisture, especially after using skin care products that remove oils and dry out the skin. A light moisturiser can also help protect the skin after washing. Choose a water-based product that’s labelled ‘non-comedogenic’, which means it won’t clog pores.

Sensitive skin: Sensitive skin is susceptible to skin irritations, redness, itching or rashes. Look for a moisturiser that contains soothing ingredients such as chamomile or aloe and doesn’t contain potential allergens, such as fragrances or dyes. Also, avoid products containing acids such as lactic or glycolic acids, which can irritate sensitive skin.

Mature skin: As you age, the skin tends to become drier because the oil-producing glands become less active. To keep the skin soft and well hydrated, choose an oil-based moisturiser that contains petrolatum as the base, along with antioxidants or alpha hydroxy acids to combat wrinkles. These ingredients help absorb moisture and prevent flaky and scaly skin. Such moisturisers keep the skin hydrated and supple. They lock in the skin’s natural moisture, as well as help attract moisture to the surface of the skin to prevent it from drying out. They also improve the skin barrier function.

(Dr Sharma is a Chandigarh-based dermatologist)