As we celebrate Dasehra, binge watch these devotional shows on OTT

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush on Voot

This show is set in the magical era when Lord Ram and Sita return to Ayodhya after their 14 years of exile and Sita is an expectant mother. Celebrations galore, but the happiness is short lived. Lord Ram is met with a wave of despair as he finds people of Ayodhya questioning Sita’s morals and purity. Sita decides to leave Ayodhya and gives birth to Luv and Kush.

The Legend of Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar

This is the story of a humble vaanara Hanuman, who must go on a journey of self-discovery. Hanuman’s quest takes him through a vast world of characters, demons, lost cities, cultures and forest beings with their rivalries, alliances and wars. At each stage he and his companions must overcome unthinkable challenges to save all.

Ramyug on MX Player

It is based on the time when Sita is abducted by Ravana and Ram goes to Lanka to rescue his wife. It not only signifies the triumph of good over evil but also the Ram Raj, the golden age of mankind. In this series, we see a visual representation of this epic drama with the use of modern technology.

Ramayan: The Epic on ZEE5

This animated show tells the story of Lord Rama when he was sent into 14 years exile by King Dashrath. It highlights how Sita’s abduction by Ravana results in a massive war between Lord Ram and Ravan. The series is about relationships and standing strong for your loved ones.

Siya Ke Ram on Disney+ Hotstar

This show presents the Ramayana, the story of Rama and Devi Sita. While most of the shows talk about the life of Lord Rama, this series tells Ramayana from Sita’s perspective. A classic story retold through the eyes of the righteous, beautiful and brave Sita.

Legends of the Ramayana on Discovery Plus

There is a plethora of lesser-known stories revolving around the Ramayana. This ground-breaking three-part series hosted by Amish Tripathi, traverses 5,000 km diving into ancient stories and myths around the Ramayana.