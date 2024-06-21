As we celebrate International Yoga Day and World Music Day on summer solstice, we ask celebrities how they combine the two in leading a healthy life

Calming pill

Alok Singh, Singer

As a singer, music is an essential part of my everyday life. When melody gets involved in any activity, it transforms the entire experience. While doing yoga or working out, music definitely plays a pivotal role. When it comes to meditation, I prefer some classical ragas that help calm my mind. Ragas can actually improve mental health and enhance focus. For me, rehearsing is a form of meditation that completely calms me down.

Adaa Khan

Meditative effect

Gulfam Khan Hussain, Actress

I started doing yoga almost a year ago under Vishwas Joshi, who is a Hatha Yoga practitioner. I try to do it at least three times a week and prefer soothing music in the background. Music itself is meditative for me. During the daytime it’s all about melodious songs, while trance and dance numbers are for the night. The morning has to start with good meditation music for sure.

Perfect blend

Karan Gulianii, Director

I think a combination of yoga and music is the perfect blend. I prefer soft, acoustic songs that have a calming effect. One of my favourites is River Flows in You by Yiruma. It’s calming and flows seamlessly with my asanas, making every stretch feel like a melody. It helps me stay grounded and focused on my breathing and movements.

Nature sounds

Shiwani Chakraborty, Actress

Yoga is all about finding inner peace, and music enhances that experience beautifully. I love listening to nature sounds, like flowing water or birds chirping, during my yoga sessions. These sounds transport me to a serene place and make my meditationwholesome. It never fails to amaze me how the right music can make every pose feel more meaningful and refreshing.

Deep focus

Aradhana Sharma, Actress

Music and yoga together is just perfect! Yoga is all about staying calm and balanced, and music has a huge role in achieving that. I love soft, melodic tunes that really help me get into the zone. Whether I’m doing a challenging asana or meditating, the right music makes the entire experience more enjoyable and refreshing. It’s amazing how a good playlist can elevate my practice and keep me focused.

Sense of peace

Adaa Khan, Actress

Yoga and music are like two sides of the same coin for me. They both bring a sense of peace and joy. That is the time where I reconnect with my inner self. Music plays a huge role in setting the tone for yoga. I usually go for soulful instrumental tracks, which help me focus and breathe deeply. I love listening to classical Indian music, especially sitar and flute compositions, during my yoga sessions. Ravi Shankar’s sitar tunes are incredibly soothing and help me maintain my mindfulness throughout the practice. I wish more and more people discover the power of music and yoga. — Sheetal