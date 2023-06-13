Asees Kaur of Raataan Lambiyan fame set to perform in UK before 3,000 fans

—IANS

Playback singer Asees Kaur, who shot to fame for songs like Raataan Lambiyan, Akh Lad Jaave and others, is set to perform in the UK on July 9. The singer will perform for three hours with the set-list comprising Akh Lad Jaavea, Raatan Lambiyaan, Makhna, Pachtaoge and Ve Maahi.

The singer will perform at Indigo at the O2 venue. The event will be presented and produced by Rock On Music and the event is expected to witness a footfall of 3,000 fans.

The singer said that she will also be creating and presenting unique renditions of other compositions such as late Sidhu Moosewala’s 295, Abida Parveen’s Tu Jhoom and Diljit Dosanjh’s Ikk Kudi.