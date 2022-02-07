Asha Bhosle dedicates 'Sujata' song to her didi Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi, February 7

Asha Bhosle celebrated the legacy of her ageless elder sister by posting a throwback picture of herself with Lata Mangeshkar when they were little children.

In her caption, the singer wrote: “‘Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the’ (How wonderful were the days of our childhood).”

The reference was to one of Asha Bhosle's melodious numbers, which she sang along with Geeta Dutt, in one of Bimal Roy's most-remembered films, 'Sujata' (1959).

The song's lyrics were by Majrooh Sultanpuri and the music by Sachin Dev Burman, with whom Lata Mangeshkar had a long association, though they had a falling-out after 'Devdas', only to start collaborating again later.

The film, which was remarkable because of Nutan's stellar performance in it, was India's official entry into the competition section of the Cannes Film Festival in 1960.

By dedicating the song to Lata, Asha provided a glimpse of their childhood together. IANS

