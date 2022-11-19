Asha Bhosle 'has never lied in her whole life', calls herself Bharti Singh's fan

Mumbai, November 19
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle called herself a big fan of ace comedian Bharti Singh and she also appreciated her talent and work on the stage of a singing reality show.
Asha, who has sung a number of melodious tracks including 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' from the 1968 film 'Shikar', 'Dum Maro Dum' from the 1972 film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' from 'Caravan' and more, appreciated Bharti for her comic acts and how she makes others laugh.
Asha said: "I am a big fan of yours, and trust me when I say this because I have never lied in my whole life. I have seen your work and your talent from the start, the way you have maintained and carried yourself throughout your journey is commendable. Whenever I have seen you on any show, I have always laughed at your jokes. You're a very nice person." The 89-year-old singer is appearing on the show as a celebrity guest and the contestants performed her hit tracks. She shared a few memories from her life and career.
There's another clip about Asha Bhosle trying 'pant-shirt' once in her life. It's going viral on social media.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The singing reality show is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan and hosted by Bharti Singh. 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l' airs on Zee TV.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia
Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...
Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning
Investigators have started interrogating him in connection t...
35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat
The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...