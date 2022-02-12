Asha Parekh and Team Sa Re Ga Ma Pa pay a heartfelt tribute Lata Mangeshkar

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, veteran actress Asha Parekh will be a special guest. Performances by the contestants will be dedicated to late Lata Mangeshkar.
To celebrate her legacy, during the shoots, Asha Parekh requested contestant Neelanjana to sing Lag Ja Gale on the stage, and her performance left everyone speechless and teary-eyed.
Judge Shankar Mahadevan also requested everyone to observe a minute of silence for Lata Mangesgkar. The entire team paid a heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale of India.
Talking about working with Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Parekh said, “I didn’t get a chance to spend a lot of time with her. However, having said that, I consider myself very lucky to have gotten an opportunity to work with her. I will always remember her as a very jolly and calm person who gave extraordinary, beautiful, and evergreen songs to the musical industry. She was like Goddess Saraswati for me. I still remember whenever she used to sing, everyone just wanted to keep listening to her, including myself.”
