Ashi Singh's new-found love on the sets of Meet is designer henna

Ashi Singh, who is currently seen in Zee TV’s show Meet, has found a new love on the sets of the show. During the show’s recent wedding sequence, Ashi was seen with a beautifully designed henna on her hands.

The actress has actually fallen in love with designer mehendi and her latest artwork has become the talk of the town! Ashi Singh says, “I have always been enthusiastic about art, be it drawing, sketching or painting. However, designing mehendi is my new-found love that I discovered while shooting for one of the sequences for Meet. In fact, I started doing this as a fun activity on the sets of the show, but I soon started developing a deep interest in it and designed the mehendi for our on-set dulhan, Isha. I must say that everybody on the sets entrusted me with the task and the team

executed it quite well. I got a lot of appreciation for the design, and that makes me really happy for sure.”