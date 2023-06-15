Ashish Vidyarthi drops happy picture with wife Rupali Barua, fans call them 'cutest'

ANI
Mumbai, June 15
Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi on Thursday dropped a happy picture with his wife Rupali Barua from their recent vacation.
Taking to Instagram, Ashish shared the picture which he captioned, "Thank you dear Dosst, for your love and wishes..Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi. Thank you Tintin for this beautiful capture!"
In the picture, the newly wedded couple are seen sitting on a bus in casual outfits. They are all smiles as they pose for the camera.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Soon after the veteran actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.
"Cutest," a user commented.
Another user wrote, "God bless the beautiful couple." "God bless and all the happiness to both of you," a fan commented.
Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time with Rupali Barua at the age of 60. Reportedly, the marriage took place on May 25 in Kolkata and was an intimate ceremony.
An entrepreneur, Rupali hails from Guwahati and is known for her upscale fashion store in Kolkata, as per several reports.
Meanwhile, Ashish is popularly known for his negative roles in several hit Bollywood films such as 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' 'Bichhoo', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi,' 'Bhai,' 'Baazi,' and many more. He was recently seen in Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's film 'Kuttey' and in the web series 'Trial by Fire', which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.
Ashish is quite active on his YouTube channel 'Ashish Vidyarthi Actor Vlogs', which has 1.39 million subscribers. ()
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled
As per the reports, around 20 people have recorded their sta...
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; over 94,000 people in 8 coastal districts shifted to shelters
This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...
Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal BJP’s anti-conversion law
The state government will introduce Bill in this regard in t...
Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England
While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...
Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing
Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...