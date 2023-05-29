Ashneer Grover’s appearance in new 'Roadies' promo, leaves fans surprised

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29
19th addition of Rodies is set to start soon. The Makers of the reality show 'Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand' recently unveiled a new promo which raised the fans' excitement for the new season. While Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati will be the gang leaders of the show, Sonu Sood will be seen hosting the 19th season of Rodies.
Taking to Instagram, MTV Roadies shared the promo on their official handle and captioned it, "Ab tak toh bas tumne suni hai karm ya kaand ki baatein, ab dekhoge bhi. Ready ho for the mahayudh? MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand, co-powered by @wildstoneofficial , starts from 3rd June, every Sat & Sun at 7PM only on MTV & JioCinema."
What caught the netizen's eyeballs in the promo was the Ex-Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover's short appearance.
The clip showcased gang leaders Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati being engaged in an intense bidding war for contestants. At one point, Charoborty and Gulati also propose to walk out of the show. And suddenly Ashneer makes a surprised appearance and could be heard saying, "Bheek hi maang raha hai na bhai. Ki lelo mereko." Soon after the clip was out, netizens swamped the comment section and shared their responses to the 'MTV Roadies' clip.
"Ashneer Grover joins Roadies !!! Chalo firse MTV dekhne ka samay aa gaya hai !," a user wrote.
Another user commented, "Ashneer Grover in Roadies. Life is complete. Seen it all" "Within a year, Ashneer Grover went from being a Co Founder at 3 Billion Dollar Company to a judge at Shark Tank to being a gang leader at Roadies," a user wrote.
Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is returning as a host on the youth-based reality show.
The 'Happy New Year' actor replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha in season 18 of 'Roadies' as a host and there were no gang leaders.
Talking about Ashneer, he gained a lot of popularity as a “shark” or judge on the business reality TV show 'Shark Tank India'. However, he did not return for the second season. He was replaced by CarDekho CEO Amit Jain. Ashneer's role in Roadies 19 is not known yet and that's the reason behind people getting confused.
'Roadies- Karm ya Kaand' is scheduled to be out on MTV and Jio Cinema on June 3.
