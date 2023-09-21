Ashutosh Gowarikar-starrer Kaala Paani will stream from October 18

IANS

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar, who is part of the star cast of upcoming series Kaala Paani, which is set to release on October 18, called it an “intriguing project.”

Starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Amey Wagh, Kaala Paani will have audiences embark on a journey to Andaman Nicobar Islands.

Ashutosh said, “Kaala Paani is a world of its own and I’m really excited to be a part of it. Sameer, Amit and Biswapati have created a series with a genre that will breathe new life into our audience’s viewing experience.” Mona shared, “Kaala Paani will immerse you in a world where every moment, decision, and heartbeat holds the key to survival in an unforgiving environment. Kaala Paani will premiere on Netflix on October 18.