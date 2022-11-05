 #AskSRK session: Shah Rukh shares his mantra to deal with life problems, won't do reality show like Kardashians : The Tribune India

#AskSRK session: Shah Rukh shares his mantra to deal with life problems, won't do reality show like Kardashians

The superstar believes good will always outweigh the bad

#AskSRK session: Shah Rukh shares his mantra to deal with life problems, won't do reality show like Kardashians

Shah Rukh Khan interacts with his fans on social media. Instagram/iamsrk



PTI

Mumbai, November 5

The only solution to beat all problems in life is to never lose faith in goodness, superstar Shah Rukh Khan said on Saturday. Three days after his 57th birthday, the actor conducted his popular #AskSRK session with his fans and followers on Twitter.

Shah Rukh answered all fan questions, which included queries about his life philosophy and coronavirus pandemic to his new movie “Pathaan” and his equation with his contemporaries Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, among other things.

Having witnessed many ups and downs in his life, Shah Rukh said his mantra to deal with the low phase is to believe that goodness will always prevail over evil.

"One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad,” the actor said when a fan from the US asked about what motivates him to overcome the problems he has faced so far.

When asked how he pushes himself to do something that's awfully boring, Shah Rukh replied, "I gear up and finish it as fast as possible." The actor, who turned 57 on November 2, said it was great to see all the fans who were stationed outside his sea-facing bungalow in suburban Mumbai on his birthday.

“It's been years because of Covid restrictions so it was really nice to see people come to visit,” the actor said.

Shah Rukh had appeared on his balcony at midnight with his youngest son AbRam, who was elated to look at his father's admirers.

"He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad,” the actor said in response to another query.

The biggest lesson the COVID-19 pandemic, that hit India in March 2020, taught to the superstar is to not "rush", he revealed.

"I think I have become less wanting to do everything in a rush," he said.

When a fan asked him whether he will ever make a reality show like 'Keeping up with the Kardashians'? SRK replied saying that his family is quite private and wouldn't be up for such a show. The fan also asked him if there was a show based on his family, what would it be called and SRK said, "Khandaan I guess!"

During the QnA session, Shah Rukh spoke highly about his contemporaries Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

He described his "bhai" Salman as “awesome and very kind” and Akshay as a "wonderful" friend who is also a "hardworking" man.

Shah Rukh also fielded queries about his next film "Pathaan", which comes after a gap of four years. He last appeared in Aanand L Rai-directed "Zero" in 2018.

The actor said he had a great experience working on “Pathaan”, which is directed by Siddharth Anand of "War" fame.

"The film was shot in parts during COVID so it was really lovely to be working with all my friends in 'Pathaan'... great happiness,” Shah Rukh said.

He also praised his “Pathaan” co-stars — John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

"Known John for years (it) was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well-mannered persons," he said.

Talking about Deepika, his co-star from the films “Om Shanti Om”, “Happy New Year”, and “Chennai Express”, Shah Rukh said, "Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing."

Produced by Yash Raj Films, “Pathaan” is set to release theatrically on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Shah Rukh will also be seen in two more movies -- action-entertainer "Jawan" with South filmmaker Atlee and the Rajkumar Hirani-directed “Dunki”.

"Jawan", a pan-India project, is set to come out on June 2, 2023, while “Dunki”, also starring Taapsee Pannu, will release in December 2023.

#shah rukh khan #twitter

