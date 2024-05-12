Assam’s Hindi feature film Kooki to be screened at Cannes on May 21

Prior to its official nationwide release on June 28, Kooki, a Hindi feature film made in Assam, will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.
The screening of Kooki is scheduled for May 21 at Palais H, an official release mentioned on Saturday. Producer Junmoni Devi Khaund said, “I am deeply honoured and grateful for the opportunity to screen my debut feature film, Kooki, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This platform not only celebrates cinematic art but also amplifies the voices that dare to speak on vital global issues.”
Khaund said that the film addresses a topic requiring urgent international attention and dialogue, making its presentation at Cannes especially significant. “I believe that the subject matter of our film deserves a global audience, as it calls for awareness and impactful legal amendments. I am immensely thankful for the chance to bring our story to such a renowned stage,” he added.
Kooki narrates the life struggles, love story, and numerous obstacles faced by a non-Assamese girl.
The producer mentioned the involvement of several established Bollywood actors and Assamese artists in the movie.
