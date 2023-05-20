Astrologer P Khurana, father of Ayushmann and Aparshakti, is no more

PTI

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana’s father P Khurana passed away on Friday due to a ‘prolonged incurable ailment’. P Khurana, who was an astrologer by profession, breathed his last in Mohali, Punjab, read a statement by Aparshakti’s spokesperson.

“It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss,” the statement read.

According to reports, P Khurana had been battling heart problems for a while and was being treated at a private hospital.