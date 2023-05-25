 At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time : The Tribune India

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

Marries Rupali Barua, who’s from Assam but lives in Kolkata, where she’s associated with a fashion store

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

Photo: Twitter



IANS

New Delhi, May 25

Ashish Vidyarthi, National Award-winning actor (‘Drohkaal’), now better known as a motivational speaker, travel and food vlogger, and the man who played the elder brother of Rana Daggubati’s character in the web series, ‘Rana Naidu’, has tied the knot for the second time. He is 60.

He married Rupali Barua, who’s from Assam but lives in Kolkata, where she’s associated with a fashion store, in a low-key civil ceremony.

Rupali, according to media reports, wore a beautiful white mekhela paired with gold temple jewellery and Ashish, in an ode to his roots in Kerala from his father’s side, was attired in a white and gold ‘mundu’.

Interestingly, Ashish’s first wife, Rajoshi, is also from Assam. She is the daughter of the Assamese actress of the yesteryears, Shakuntala Barua.

Well-known for his villainous roles, the National School of Drama graduate who first played V.P. Menon in the biographical drama film ‘Sardar’ (1993), has appeared in more than 300 films in 11 languages, winning and being nominated for awards. More recently, he has been cast in a slew of television and web series.

#Assam

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

2
Punjab

Chintpurni college debarred from fresh MBBS admissions

3
Punjab

Wrestler Sakshi Malik meets Akal Takht Jathedar to seek support of Sikhs

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative; ‘arrest me’, dares Cong leader

5
Delhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

6
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

8
Nation

2 more Oz varsities ban Indian pupils

9
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

10
Nation

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

The fifth accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of e...

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Escalating signs of economic malaise in Europe send the euro...

Car crashes into front gates of Downing Street in London

Car crashes into gates of 10 Downing Street, 1 arrested for criminal damage

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence is based h...

Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap

Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap

Preserved the legs and hands of victim in the refrigerator w...

Income Tax exemption limit for leave encashment upon retirement for salaried employees hiked to Rs 25 lakh

Income Tax exemption limit for leave encashment upon retirement for salaried employees hiked to Rs 25 lakh

So far, the tax exemption on leave encashment for non-govern...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet tops Amritsar district with 99%

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet Kaur tops Amritsar district with 99%

Tarn Taran district fares well in PSEB Class XII exams

As mercury soars, health experts advise precautions

Wheat procurement to end today

Punjab CM misleading people on Mastuana Sahib medical college: SGPC chief

Punjab and Haryana High Court directs continuation of private aided colleges teachers in Chandigarh beyond 60 years

Punjab and Haryana High Court directs continuation of private aided colleges teachers in Chandigarh beyond 60 years

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap mourn father P Khurrana's death, pen long notes

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha: Protesters in Mohali armed with swords, can’t remove barriers, HC told

Chandigarh civic body to map shamlat land through differential GPS

Light rain, strong winds in parts of Delhi; no heatwave conditions for next 5 days

Light rain, strong winds in parts of Delhi; no heatwave conditions for next 5 days

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

Delhi Excise Policy: ED raids premises of AAP MP’s associates

Three dupe woman of Rs 7.8 lakh on pretext of crypto investment, held

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Jalandhar: Man’s hand chopped off, eyes hurt in brutal attack

Latifpura oustees get 15 more days to submit applications

Hoshiarpur: Avantika first in vocational trade

4 arrested with 37-gm heroin in rural areas

Navpreet tops dist, 3rd in state

Navpreet Kaur tops Ludhiana district, 3rd in Punjab in PSEB Class XII Results

Man hacked to death by friend at sweetmeat shop

Encroachments removed by MC on Lodhi Club road

12-yr-old raped, man arrested

Eradicating drug menace real tribute to martyr, says minister

Fire breaks out at examination branch of Patiala’s Punjabi University

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

Rain brings down temperature in Patiala, Met predicts 2-day wet spell

Talk on ‘quality in legal research’

Attack on scribe: Case registered

Three travel agents booked for duping man of Rs 1.2 crore