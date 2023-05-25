At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

IANS
New Delhi, May 25
Ashish Vidyarthi, National Award-winning actor (‘Drohkaal’), now better known as a motivational speaker, travel and food vlogger, and the man who played the elder brother of Rana Daggubati’s character in the web series, ‘Rana Naidu’, has tied the knot for the second time. He is 60.
He married Rupali Barua, who’s from Assam but lives in Kolkata, where she’s associated with a fashion store, in a low-key civil ceremony.
Rupali, according to media reports, wore a beautiful white mekhela paired with gold temple jewellery and Ashish, in an ode to his roots in Kerala from his father’s side, was attired in a white and gold ‘mundu’.
Interestingly, Ashish’s first wife, Rajoshi, is also from Assam. She is the daughter of the Assamese actress of the yesteryears, Shakuntala Barua.
Well-known for his villainous roles, the National School of Drama graduate who first played V.P. Menon in the biographical drama film ‘Sardar’ (1993), has appeared in more than 300 films in 11 languages, winning and being nominated for awards. More recently, he has been cast in a slew of television and web series.
