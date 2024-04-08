At an event in Dehradun recently, actress Gul Panag talked about how women can empower each other

ANI

At an event in Dehradun recently, actress Gul Panag talked about women empowerment.“Women empowerment starts with uniting women. When I am with women, I feel that I have my own empowerment. Because I believe that one woman can inspire and encourage another woman. And I consider myself very fortunate that I am here. I was invited, and I was given a chance to speak. The challenges that women are facing are universal. They should be talked about. I believe it will make these challenges easy,” she said.

She added, “In the environment and society where we are conditioned to put everybody before us, we typically put ourselves last. Now what that does is compromise our ability to do the very job that’s been thrust on our shoulders. Take care of the family; take care of the home. And whatever it may be — whether you’re a stay-at-home mother or a working mother —whatever you do, you have a disproportionate share of responsibility on your shoulders. And those shoulders need to be strong.” Gul Panag is known for her versatility, she has made a mark in the entertainment industry as well as in various other fields.

Gul started her journey in the world of glamour by winning the Miss India title in 1999. She later represented India at Miss Universe 1999. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dhoop. Some of her other movies include Dor, Turning 30 and Student of the Year 2, among others. She has several web shows to her credit, including The Family Man, Paatal Lok and others.

“I’m 45 right now and think prioritising my health has had a very big role to play in me being able to do all that I’m able to do. If we are not strong, if we are not capable, then we will not be able to do all the things that are on our wish-list. We must eat healthy,” she said.