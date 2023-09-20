At your service

A push towards sustainable food practices, interactive hotel staff, focus on local with a global flair… Hyatt Centric Chandigarh counts its first year in the city as a successful one. Set in the heart of the city, Sector 17, the hotel draws inspiration from the heritage of the city.
With a luxurious ambience, the place offers a multitude of food options. “It has been a pleasure to host the city’s gentry, which is well-travelled and open to experiment,” says Sohaib Kidwai, General Manager, Hyatt Centric.
In the coming year, they plan to make a push for sustainable practices. Their terrace garden is already providing fresh produce for the staff kitchen. On anvil is a buffet that will be a la carte and also a specially curated menu. Reflecting on the hotel’s inaugural year, Kidwai extends heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support received from the valued guests and local community.
