Athiya Shetty cheers for KL Rahul as he scores half-century in Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match

Mumbai, April 20
Athiya Shetty, who is the forever cheerleader of her husband KL Rahul, praised him as his team, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), won their recent IPL match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). KL Rahul also achieved a personal milestone during the game.
As KL Rahul scored a half-century, Athiya expressed her excitement on social media, sharing a highlight from the match that read, ‘KL Rahul tonight. 53 runs off 31 balls’ followed by a caption that read, ‘and this guy’ accompanied by a red heart emoji.
Earlier, Athiya was seen attending Lucknow’s practice session at Ekana Stadium ahead of the match, showing her support for KL Rahul and his team.
