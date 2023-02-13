Atif Aslam all set for his live concert in Dubai with Firdaus Orchestra

Mumbai, February 13
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who is known for songs such as 'Woh Lamhe', 'Bakhuda', 'Tu Jaane Na', 'Aadat' and several others, is heading to his first live international concert of 2023 with the Firdaus Orchestra in Dubai, next month.
The singer will be treating fans with his most popular numbers including 'Pehli Dafa', 'Jeena Jeena', Rafta Rafta', 'Be Itehaan', 'Dil Diyan Gallan' and many more. This will be the first time, he will be performing with the pioneering all-women orchestra featuring musicians from over 24 nationalities around the world.
Talking about the live concert, Atif said, "This is my first international concert of 2023, and what can be a better place than Dubai to start this new year? I have performed before for my UAE audiences and they have always been kind to me. I am filled with gratitude to start this musical year in Dubai and hope to bring some joy and happiness through my performance. Music has no barrier and I always try to bring people close together through my performance."
The concert, which is set to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 4, 2023, is organised by Blu Blood.
IANS
