Atif Aslam gears up for a tour of North America

Singer Atif Aslam has completed 20 years in the music industry and to mark the occasion, he will be on a tour of North America from September to November 2023.

Atif Aslam has sung many Bollywood blockbusters, including O Meri Laila, Woh Lamhey, Dil Diyan Gallan, Tu Jaane Naa, O Saathi, Doorie, among others.

Says Atif, “I embarked on my musical journey two decades ago, and it has been an incredible way to express myself and connect with people worldwide. From 2003 to 2023, the music landscape has evolved significantly, but the unwavering love from my audience has remained constant. This North American tour marks a significant milestone for me, and I am thrilled to perform here. The vibrant audience in these countries always sings along, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.”

He adds, “This year feels exceptionally special, thanks to the birth of my baby girl. It had brought abundance of blessings and good fortune for me. It is shaping up to be a hallmark year and I am immensely grateful.”

