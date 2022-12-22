Be it Kantara or Bhediya, films based on the lore and lure of shapeshifters are in trend. In a country that’s obsessed with mythological and mystical stories, it’s no surprise that these concepts rule the television. Thus, Atrangii TV is gearing up to bring a story of supernatural shapeshifter.

Atrangii TV and its OTT app are set to launch a show, Baghin. The heroine is possessed by the spirit of a baghin (a tigress). In this supernatural story, the hunter will become hunted as the protagonist, a baghin, is focused on taking revenge on the people who were responsible for her death.

This show features Ansh Bagri as the male lead. Talented actor Krip Kapur Suri will also be seen in a pivotal role. It will go on the floors next month.