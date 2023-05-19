Atul Kulkarni is all praise for Sachin Pilgaonkar

City of Dreams is returning with a third season. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies, and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. It stars actors Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh and Eijaz Khan, among others. The series will stream from May 26.

About his friendship with Sachin Pilgaonkar, Atul Kulkarni said, “Sachin and I are really good friends, unlike our characters on screen. We have known each other for a long time now. He is a legendary actor and a mentor to all of us in the industry. I still remember the days we spent together when I had the opportunity to travel with him to South Africa. It is an enriching experience to be with him. He has immense knowledge about cinema and the industry. It is a pleasure to know and work with him.”