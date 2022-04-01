Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai completes one year

On March 30th last year, &TV, in the first-of-its-kind endeavour, launched a Lucknow-based situational comedy Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai. With an entirely local production unit and a cast featuring Akansha Sharma as Sakina Mirza, Farhana Parveen as Shanti Mishra, Pawan Singh as Zafar Ali Mirza, and Amrish Bobby as Ram Chandra Mishra, this show sets a new benchmark. As the show successfully completed a year, the entire team came together to celebrate the moment. Says Vishnu Shankar of &TV, “It is the first Hindi television show to set base in Uttar Pradesh with most of its crew being local.”
