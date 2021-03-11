Authors felicitated at a literary event in Chandigarh

As part of the World Book Day Celebrations, a literary event was organised at the Chandigarh Press Club recently.
As many as 24 local authors were felicitated and Dr SS Bhatti, eminent author and former Principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, presided over the function. The awardees included Dr SS Bhatti, Aditya Kant, Permila Gupta, BS Mander, Dr Sulekha Sharma, Sarbjit Bahga, Lt Gen (retd) Vipan Gupta, Dolly Lamba, Surinder Bahga, Hemant Chopra, Sanjeev Kumar Jain, Akhilesh Munjal, Charanjit Ahuja, Anil Kumar Bhatia, Rakesh Sehgal, Promila, Suman Mukherjee, Khemlata Negi, Amanjit Sing Brar, Vaneet Sodhi, Sameer Chopra, Navita Singh, Joban Sherkhan, and Dr Sukhtej Sahni.
The event included poetry recitation and felicitation of authors.
