ANI

Music maestro AR Rahman visited the Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam to attend the Kanduri festival. The ace musician arrived in an auto-rickshaw to participate in the festival yesterday. In the visuals, the Oscar award winner was seen wearing a maroon kurta.

The 14-day Kandhuri Festival, also known as the Nagore Dargah Festival, is celebrated from the first to the fourteenth day of Saint Shahul Hamid’s death anniversary during the Islamic month of Jamathul Aagir.

