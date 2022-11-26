'Avatar: The Way Of Water': Mighty visitors from Pandora are in India to meet fans

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 26

Promotions of James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' are in full swing. And now, the figurines of the lead characters of the film, Jake and Neytiri have officially arrived in India.

These figurines from the biggest visual spectacle of the decade, Avatar: The Way Of Water, will be headed for an India tour. They will be up for display at various cities in India starting from Mumbai today.

Building up to the excitement of the film next month, these figurines give a glimpse of how beautiful it will be to see them on the big screen. A first-hand experience for the fans and audiences to witness them.

Watch the trailer of the film:

James Cameron writes, "Pandora awaits this December'.

20th Century Studios India will release 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.