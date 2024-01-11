Avika Gor happy to play Modern Jugni

Avika Gor has continued to charm the audience with her incredible performances for over 15 years and now she is back with a party number, Modern Jugni. From her looks to the lyrics to her moves, everything about the song has kept us hooked and how.
On what made her say ‘yes’ to the song, Avika says, “I am super excited about Modern Jugni. This is the first time I’m doing a proper dance in a Punjabi music video. It’s a chance to reveal a new aspect of myself and showcase my abilities. The way they’ve portrayed me and the dance they’ve choreographed is beyond what I expected. ” The song is sung by Jyoti Nooran.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Nikhil Gupta is facing human rights violations while in custody in Prague, say court documents in Gurpatwant Pannun case
Is being subjected to human rights violations, including ext...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail traffic
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Navjot Sidhu posts cryptic video on X, hits out at Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Says the spineless leaders who cannot stand upright are talk...
50-year-old Jalandhar police sub-inspector dies in ‘accidental shooting’; was cleaning his official pistol while sitting in his car, say cops
The incident takes place on Wednesday night in the parking l...