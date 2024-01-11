Avika Gor happy to play Modern Jugni

Avika Gor has continued to charm the audience with her incredible performances for over 15 years and now she is back with a party number, Modern Jugni. From her looks to the lyrics to her moves, everything about the song has kept us hooked and how.

On what made her say ‘yes’ to the song, Avika says, “I am super excited about Modern Jugni. This is the first time I’m doing a proper dance in a Punjabi music video. It’s a chance to reveal a new aspect of myself and showcase my abilities. The way they’ve portrayed me and the dance they’ve choreographed is beyond what I expected. ” The song is sung by Jyoti Nooran.