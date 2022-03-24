Avika Gor on working in a Kazakh project

Avika Gor, who rose to fame with the show Balika Vadhu, is now working in a Kazakh movie titled I Go To School. She attended the premiere of the film recently and hopes that it opens the doors for other international projects. “I really hope that I get more projects such as this one. I would love to be a part of films across languages if I get a good opportunity,” she says. Talking about her experience in Kazakhstan, Avika says, “They are familiar with Raj Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and also Mithun Chakraborty. I am happy that they know me as well now.”

About the process of coming on board, Avika adds, “I’ve visited the country a few times to promote my shows and films, and it has always been a great experience. One of the biggest producers there, Nurlan Koyanbayev, invited me for his talk show back in 2014 when I was in Kazakhstan. So, we kept in touch after that. He told me that he has a script for me and I was on board from the word go. That is how impressed I was.”