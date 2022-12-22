Avika Gor opens up on anxiety, mental issues and self-love

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor will soon make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920-Horrors Of The Heart.

“I started working way too early. Maturity also came to me early in life. So, I don’t think there’s any kind of competition around but I definitely want to be a better version of myself every day,” she says.

She has gained experience at a young age but also has battled major challenges. However, Avika maintained that the bad phase was a learning experience that showed her a different approach to life. Avika said, “I think my turning point was a few years back when I got out of anxiety and mental issues. The minute I started practising self-love I realised that I was here to achieve a lot in life. After that, be it work or personal life, I have received a lot of kindness from the industry.”