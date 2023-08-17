Avika Gor visits Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023 to watch Anupam Kher's film, The Signature

Avika Gor visited Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023. She was there to watch Anupam Kher’s film, The Signature.
Sharing a picture with Anupam Kher, she wrote, “Last night I had the privilege to watch #TheSignature at its world premiere in Vietnam at the #namastevietnamfestival. What a beautiful movie! The actors, the direction, the music, the poetry, the dialogues — every bit of it touched my heart. I cried and I smiled, and it’s been more than 12 hours, and trust me, I’m still processing it. And yes, Anupam sir, you can do what no actor around the world can do!”
She added, “@anupampkher, you are my favourite. I played your granddaughter in the movie, Morning Walk in the year 2009.”
