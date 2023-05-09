Avika Gor will play Indu

The Bengali series Indu gained popularity after the release of its first season. Now, the series will also be made in Telugu.

Avika Gor was recently in Kolkata on the occasion of the Bengali New Year. Sharing the news, Avika wrote, “I celebrated #noboborsho and #bengalinewyear in #kolkata with a very special announcement. SVF and @hoichoi.tv’s popular Bengali thriller series #INDU is now getting remade for @disneyplushstel in Tamil and other languages. It’s definitely going to be challenging for me to play “Indu”. Ishaa Saha has set a benchmark with her brilliant performance, and I’ll try my best to live up to it.”

Avika will also be seen in Krishna Bhatt’s 1920: Horrors of the Heart.