Avinesh Rekhi drives a tractor

Avinesh Rekhi learnt how to ride a tractor in just one day for a sequence in Zee TV’s recently launched fiction offering, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di. Even during the launch of the show in Mumbai, he decided to drive the vehicle himself and surprise everyone by making a grand entry along with Tanisha on a tractor.

Avinesh said, “I believe as actors we get to learn a lot from the characters we play on screen. And, I am currently enjoying exploring the character of Ranjha as we have a lot of similarities. Just like on the show, Ranjha owns a farm and works in the field, and in real life, I have also worked in a farm when I was young. I have sown rice, harvested cabbages and sugarcanes, and even milked buffaloes, which is not an easy task. So, for me, a few things were easy and very relatable. But when it came to driving a tractor for a scene that was something I did not know. I had a lot of fun learning how to ride it and I got the hang of it in just one day. Now I think, I can take anyone for a drive on a tractor.”

#Mumbai