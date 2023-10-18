Avinesh Rekhi visits the Golden Temple

Zee TV’s upcoming fiction show, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di is set to deliver a riveting narrative that will be filled with unexpected twists and turns. Based in the princely state of Kapurthala, Punjab, the show follows the journey of Heer Grewal (Tanisha Mehta), a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family.

While the first promo of the show has managed to grab eyeballs, we have another exciting update regarding the show starring Tanisha Mehta and Avinesh Rekhi as Heer and Ranjha, respectively.

The cast recently shot the promo in Amritsar, Punjab, and Avinesh Rekhi, who is a Punjabi himself, believes that any journey should start on a positive note. Hence, as soon as Avinesh landed in Amritsar, he visited the Golden Temple.

Avinesh said, “Every time I am in Amritsar, I visit the Golden Temple to seek blessings. Recently, when I went there for the promo shoot of my upcoming show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, I decided to go to the temple before giving my first shot for the show. I believe everything should start on a positive note, and there couldn’t have been a better way to commence this journey. The Golden Temple holds a very special place in my heart.”

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Kapurthala #Sikhs