Avinesh Rekhi visits the Golden Temple

Zee TV’s upcoming fiction show, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di is set to deliver a riveting narrative that will be filled with unexpected twists and turns. Based in the princely state of Kapurthala, Punjab, the show follows the journey of Heer Grewal (Tanisha Mehta), a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family.
While the first promo of the show has managed to grab eyeballs, we have another exciting update regarding the show starring Tanisha Mehta and Avinesh Rekhi as Heer and Ranjha, respectively.
The cast recently shot the promo in Amritsar, Punjab, and Avinesh Rekhi, who is a Punjabi himself, believes that any journey should start on a positive note. Hence, as soon as Avinesh landed in Amritsar, he visited the Golden Temple.
Avinesh said, “Every time I am in Amritsar, I visit the Golden Temple to seek blessings. Recently, when I went there for the promo shoot of my upcoming show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, I decided to go to the temple before giving my first shot for the show. I believe everything should start on a positive note, and there couldn’t have been a better way to commence this journey. The Golden Temple holds a very special place in my heart.”
#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Kapurthala #Sikhs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots