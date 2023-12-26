Avinesh Rekhi’s fitness routine involves strength training, cardio

IANS

Mumbai, December 26

Actor Avinesh Rekhi has opened up on his diet and fitness regime, and shared that he follows a strict workout routine that involves a mix of strength training, cardio, muscle training, and much more.

Avinesh is currently seen playing the lead in the show ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’. As he is donning the look of a proper Punjabi munda, maintaining the right physique for himself and his character is Avinesh’s top priority amongst others.

Talking about his fitness routine, Avinesh said, “I have always been very particular about what I consume on a daily basis, working out and keeping myself healthy. I believe in eating four meals a day and making sure to balance out the calories I intake along exercise.”

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ fame actor has called himself a foodie, and said that he makes sure to control his portion sizes and not overeat, which is one of the most important things to do to stay fit.

“I always take time from my busy shoot schedule to hit the gym, and on my off days, I take proper rest. I follow a strict workout regime that involves a mix of strength training, cardio, muscle training, and much more. These different forms of exercises keep me motivated and entertained enough to work out daily, even on the days when I don’t feel like it,” added Avinesh.

While Avinesh is setting some major body goals as Ranjha, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness the upcoming track where Heer finds out about the truth behind her friend’s death.

Based in Punjab, the show is a gripping narrative of strength and resilience. Not just the storyline, but the friendship and bond that Heer (played by Tanisha Mehta) and Ranjha share has already been winning the hearts of the audience since its inception.

It airs on Zee TV.

