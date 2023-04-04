Ayan Mukerji announces 'Brahmastra: Part 2: Dev', 'Part Three' release dates

ANI
Mumbai, April 4
Director Ayan Mukerji, on Tuesday, announced the release dates of his upcoming sci-fi films 'Brahmastra: Part 2' and 'Brahmastra: Part 3'.
Taking to Instagram, Ayan shared a long note which he captioned, "The Next Phase."
The note reads, "Hi :) The Time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three -which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three! And...I have decided that we are going to make the two films.... Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!" 'Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev' will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas 'Part Three' will be released in the theatres exactly a year after the second part, in December 2027.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Ayan also revealed that he is set to direct another "special movie" apart from the 'Brahmastra' franchise.
The 'Wake Up Sid' director will be helming the second instalment of Hrithik Roshan's action thriller film 'War' under the Yash Raj Productions banner.
He added, "I also have another piece of news to share...The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right :) An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! *Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me - Indian Cinema! *Love and Light, Ayan."
Further details about the star cast of the adventure fantasy franchise are still awaited.
Helmed by Ayan and produced by Karan Johar 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' was released last year. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles and was declared a hit.
Ayan is known for his films like 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Search for missing halted due to fresh snow; second avalanch...
Former US President Donald Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court
Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and processed; his mug...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
‘It is altogether fitting and proper to celebrate the day of...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...