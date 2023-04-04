 Ayan Mukerji announces 'Brahmastra: Part 2: Dev', 'Part Three' release dates : The Tribune India

Ayan Mukerji announces 'Brahmastra: Part 2: Dev', 'Part Three' release dates

Ayan shares long note on 'the next phase'

Ayan Mukerji announces 'Brahmastra: Part 2: Dev', 'Part Three' release dates

A poster of Ayan Mukerji's (R) directorial 'Brahmastra'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, April 4

Director Ayan Mukerji, on Tuesday, announced the release dates of his upcoming sci-fi films 'Brahmastra: Part 2' and 'Brahmastra: Part 3'.

Taking to Instagram, Ayan shared a long note which he captioned, "The Next Phase." 

The note reads, "Hi :) The Time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three -which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three! And...I have decided that we are going to make the two films.... Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!" 'Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev' will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas 'Part Three' will be released in the theatres exactly a year after the second part, in December 2027.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Ayan also revealed that he is set to direct another "special movie" apart from the 'Brahmastra' franchise.

The 'Wake Up Sid' director will be helming the second instalment of Hrithik Roshan's action thriller film 'War' under the Yash Raj Productions banner.

He added, "I also have another piece of news to share...The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right :) An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! *Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me - Indian Cinema! *Love and Light, Ayan."

Further details about the star cast of the adventure fantasy franchise are still awaited.

Helmed by Ayan and produced by Karan Johar 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' was released last year. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles and was declared a hit.

Ayan is known for his films like 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'.

#alia bhatt #Ayan Mukerji #brahmastra #ranbir kapoor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

3
Punjab

Defying Centre and Supreme Court ruling, Punjab continues with officiating DGP

4
Diaspora

Indian student alleges his ‘Hindu identity’ targeted at London School of Economics

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's aide Harjit Singh not in illegal confinement, state tells HC

6
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

7
Punjab

SC reverses Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict reducing sentence; says HC showed undue sympathy

8
Nation

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico

9
Science Technology

Here is why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much

10
Nation

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

Don't Miss

View All
Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India
Science Technology

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals
Science Technology

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals

Top News

Sikkim: Six tourists killed, several others feared trapped in avalanche in Nathula area

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Search for missing halted due to fresh snow; second avalanch...

Former US President Donald Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Former US President Donald Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and processed; his mug...

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

‘It is altogether fitting and proper to celebrate the day of...

India rejects attempts by China to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality

In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal’s aides

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal Singh's aides

BRTS - hit or flop? Infra of project still incomplete

Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

BSF foils intrusion attempt in Ramdass area

After government assurance, Batala farmers end protest

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Chandigarh: Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Nine Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.64 crore in US auction

Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held

Body found in Sector 50 flat

Country's 1st IAF Heritage Centre set for inauguration in Chandigarh

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

President bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Give daily reports on water availability to CM, DJB told

Wet morning in Delhi

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Despair sets in, farmers stare at losses, mounting debt

UP man jumps before train near Dakoha, dies

Farmers threaten to oppose AAP govt in Jalandhar bypoll

2 POs arrested

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

Gang of robbers busted; 3 held

VB nabs 2 cops for taking bribe

CP’s 5-month tenure sees record recoveries, arrests

3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

Seeking salaries, faculty members boycott classes

Govt hikes Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore

Winners of RGNUL national meet felicitated