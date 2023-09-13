Ayush Anand on acrobatic scene in Meet

Actor Ayush Anand, who plays Raj in the show Meet, will impress the viewers with his acrobatic skills in an upcoming scene.
Although Ayush is a martial arts and gymnastic enthusiast, performing it on screen was a bit challenging for him, as he was tied to a harness upside down and had to walk on his hands, that too, over a six-inch plank.
Revolving around the story of Meet Hooda, a head-strong woman who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on, the show has kept the audience at the edge of their seats through several twists and turns over the years.
After the 16-year leap, viewers have been hooked on the story of Meet’s daughter — Sumeet (Ashi Singh) — who is attempting to live up to her deceased mother’s name.
Talking about the same, Ayush said, “I was thrilled to perform my first-ever upside-down acrobatic stunt sequence, even though we were shooting outdoors in scorching heat. It was a challenging yet enjoyable experience with the harness and a six-inch plank.”
“Walking upside down was far more demanding than my gymnastics classes, but my personal fitness regimen prepared me. It wasn’t a walk in the park, but knowing the basics helped me pull it off. Our director prioritised safety and constantly checked on me during the stunt, ensuring everyone’s well-being. All the hard work truly paid off,” he added.
Meet airs on Zee TV.
