Ayushi to play Bindu

Star Bharat is set to thrill audiences with its upcoming supernatural thriller, 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak. The show promises to deliver spine-chilling suspense and intriguing plot twists. The talented and versatile actress Ayushi Bhave will be portraying the character of Bindu, a character with different layers revealed gradually throughout the show.

