Ayushmann goes shirtless!

Ayushmann Khurrana took social media by storm on Saturday after he posted a picture where he is seen shirtless. The actor is currently preparing to come back to big screen in a new avatar. And to tease that announcement, taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the picture and wrote, “May I come in? Time for some action… I will soon tell when will I come next on screen…”
Ayushmann will next be seen in a movie titled An Action Hero. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and is backed by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The actor has also announced his next film for 2023, Dream Girl 2. — TMS
