Ayushmann Khurrana adds soulful musical touch to IFFI closing ceremony

ANI

Panaji, November 29

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also a great singer, mesmerised Goans with his musical performance at the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Tuesday night.

From 'Pani Da Rang' to 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor' and 'Saadi Galli Aaja', Ayushmann crooned his soulful numbers and left everyone in awe.

Adding more "chaar chaand" to his act, he also showcased his dancing skills.

Ayushmann Khurrana performs at the IFFI closing ceremony. ANI

Here is a look at Ayushmann Khurrana with Michael Douglas at the IFFI 2023:

The closing ceremony of IFFI 2023 became special for Ayushmann's fans for one more reasons. The 'Dream Girl' star received a special honour along with actors Divya Dutta, Esha Gupta and musician Hariharan.

Celebrities like Rishab Shetty and Shekhar Kapur were also present at the gala. However, the highlight of the closing ceremony was Hollywood actor Michael Douglas receiving Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award from Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Receiving the award, Michael Douglas said, "It's a tremendous honor to receive this award, a career life achievement. When I heard about the award, my family and I were elated." The iconic actor added that cinema has the power to unite and transform the people with cross cultural artistic expressions.

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hailed the festival, saying, "This year's edition has been testament to our commitment fostering inclusive environment where diverse voices converge and cinematic excellence thrives. The festival has been true reflection of the diversity and vibrancy of the cinema showcasing films from more than 75 countries." IFFI 2023 started on November 20.