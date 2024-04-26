Ayushmann Khurrana, Dua Lipa to attend TIME100 Gala in New York

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to attend the prestigious TIME100 Gala event in New York. Ayushmann has been honoured twice by TIME Magazine. In 2023, he was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award. He was the only Indian to be chosen for the award. In 2020, he was chosen as one of the magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.
The actor will be seen in the company of pop star Dua Lipa at the gala.
The event is expected to also have legendary and iconic personalities like Sofia Coppola (film director and screenwriter), Elliot Page (actor and film producer), Kylie Minogue (singer and actress), Max Verstappen (F1 driver), Michael J Fox (Movie Actor) and Taraji P Henson ( actress).
