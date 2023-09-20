Ayushmann Khurrana explains why he stopped using words ‘ladies and gentlemen’

Mumbai, September 20
Actor Ayushmann Khuranna has stopped using words “ladies and gentlemen’ while delivering speeches at gatherings.
He did not even use these words at the TIME 100 Impact Awards in Singapore, where he was honoured as one of the most influential people in the world.
Explaining why he has stopped using "ladies and gentlemen", Ayushmann said, "I think it is necessary to make every space inclusive for all genders. Gender has to be seen as a spectrum today and not just as male and female. It is true that I have stopped using the words “ladies and gentlemen” whenever I address people now. Instead, I’m happy using “everyone”.
He added, “I think it is high time that we make every setting gender agnostic. We need to embrace the fact that gender is also non-binary. We are all equals and I hope we can all contribute actively towards making our society more compassionate and accepting for all genders.”
Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann has recently delivered his fifth 100-crore film “Dream Girl 2”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha passes women’s reservation Bill with near unanimity
The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in L...
Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada
Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh
Special Judge also acquits two other accused—Ved Prakash Pi...
NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives
Also to dismantle terror-gangster networks in the country, N...
Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada
At 7.71 lakh, Sikhs comprise 2.1% of Canada’s population and...