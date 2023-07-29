 Ayushmann Khurrana feels quite lucky to have so many hit songs : The Tribune India

Ayushmann Khurrana. ANI



Mumbai, July 29

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has made a mark for himself as a singer with big hits such as 'Paani Da Rang', 'Saadi Gali', 'Haareya', 'Nazm Nazm', 'Mitti Di Khushboo', to name a few, is grateful that his new single 'Raatan Kaaliyan' is also a hit.

The melodious song is being celebrated globally by the Indian and South Asian diaspora! Ayushmann collaborated with Rochak Kohli for his new track 'Raatan Kaaliyan'. 

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "This little piece of my heart is yours from today! The brand new track #RaatanKaaliyan is now out. Tune in now. Link in bio. Ayushmann X Rochak."

Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma wrote the lyrics for the song 'Raatan Kaaliyan,' which features Rochak and Ayushmann's soulful vocals. In the music video, which was shot by Dar Gai,  Ayushmann Khurrana also demonstrates his extraordinary talent as a performer.

Sharing his feelings, Ayushmann said in a statement, "I'm glad that Raatan Kaaliyan is being called a hit song now and that it is getting so much love from Indians and South Asians across so many countries. The feedback and the love that I'm getting from people across the world is simply overwhelming. This reminds me that I should give more time to my music and give the audience more music and hopefully they enjoy it in the years to come!"

The "Dream Girl" actor said he is lucky to have a chartbuster-filled music career.  Ayushmann said, "My music is a reflection of my soul and my state of mind. I believe I bare my deepest thoughts through my music and I'm fortunate that people have loved my music since Paani Da Rang and the emotions that I have tried to convey through my songs."

The actor added, "It is the audience who make music into chartbusters. It has to appeal to their heart and speak to their mind. No amount of publicity or marketing can make a song into a hit. There is no formula for it because delivering a hit completely depends on how your song connects with the audience."

"I would like to believe I have been quite lucky to have many such songs. It feels amazing to have hits to my credit - be it my films or my music. I like to entertain people with my craft, as an actor and as a singer. So, I feel genuinely happy when they appeal to the widest possible audience," Ayushmann continued.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ayushmann is all set to come up with the sequel to his hit film 'Dream Girl 2'. Recently, he shared the glimpse of his character 'Pooja' on his Instagram.  The poster depicts Ayushmann in a peculiar persona. Only his face is visible to the audience as he emerges from behind a bright curtain. What actually captivates everyone's attention is Ayushmann's character Pooja's extraordinary makeover, who looks to have adopted a lovely and feminine style.

The change of Ayushmann into Pooja is nothing short of magical. Fans have been left in amazement and surprise by his smooth shift between these different identities. It's a joy to watch the wonderful Ayushmann play Pooja with such aplomb. The film will be out on August 25. Earlier it was supposed to be released in July.

The delay is due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday.

