Ayushmann Khurrana: Going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024

Mumbai, January 10
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana said that he will experiment with a "lot of genres" and consolidate his status as a theatrical hero for his audience in 2024.
Ayushmann said: “I'm going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I'm currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres.”
He added: “Delivering a shared community watching experience has always been my priority as an entertainer. My next set of films will reflect my theatrical content choices as an audience. I have always chosen my films keeping in mind the movies I would like to watch in cinemas.”
Ayushmann has multiple projects in the bag already but has not revealed the details as there is a plan to announce these films individually.
He said: “In 2024, I'm going to follow my gut even more. I'm thrilled to share my line up with all of you and the reveal will happen in due course of time because each one of these films deserves a big announcement.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani have multi-billion plans to expand green energy facilities in Gujarat; Suzuki to make electric vehicles in state
Tatas, Korean Simmtech to set up semiconductor plants
Bengaluru Start-up CEO son's murder appears pre-planned, empty cough syrup bottles found in her room: Police
The postmortem has revealed the child was smothered to death...
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body
Child allegedly killed by CEO mother cremated; father performs last rites
The victim's father, Venkat Raman, had brought the body to a...
Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur
Pratham Anand alias Tushar, a resident of Rohini in Delhi, w...