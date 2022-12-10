Ayushmann Khurrana is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, studied mass communication because of him

Mumbai, December 10
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who was most recently seen in 'An Action Hero', is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan - to the extent that he studied mass communication because of him.
SRK had enrolled for a course in mass communication Jamia Millia Islamia, but left to pursue his acting career.
Talking about the same, the 'Vicky Donor' actor said: "I am a huge fan of Shahrukh Khan. In fact, I even studied Mass Communication because of him. In my films, I have often dedicated some scenes to him." He also revealed that he once saw SRK's 1997 release 'Dil To Pagal Hai' while standing for three hours straight inside a theatre in Chandigarh.
Ayushmann said: "I was in the seventh grade when 'Dil To Pagal Hai' was released. I still remember, I had gone on my cycle to buy tickets but the theatre was housefull. So, I stood behind and watched the whole film." Ayushmann also had recently posed outside SRK's Mumbai bungalow, Mannat.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sukhwinder Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Congress high command to make announcement soon
Mukesh Agnihotri likely to be Himachal deputy CM: Sources; O...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years
Brar does not appear before the disciplinary panel for heari...
PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president
The elections were held under the supervision of Supreme Cou...