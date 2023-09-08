Ayushmann Khurrana is proud of his roots

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has said since he is a Punjabi, it matters to him a lot that the state of Punjab is proud of his body of work. Ayushmann said: “Being a Punjabi, I have always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work, and I’m indebted to the people of Punjab for the love that they have always showered on me.” The 38-year-old actor says he is proud to represent Punjabi culture through his movies and songs. Ayushmann said: “Whatever I’m today is because of their blessings.”
