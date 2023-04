Ayushmann Khurrana piques curiosity, says 'iss Eid pe chaand ke saath koi aur bhi aane wala hai'

ANI

Mumbai, April 20

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Instagram post has raised excitement a notch higher for his upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2' first look.

On Wednesday, Ayushmann took to Instagram story and wrote, "Kabhi baadalon mein chhip jaata hai, toh kabhi andheron mein ghum ho jaata hai...Aye chaand, Tu apne aashigon ko itna kyun sataata hai...Iss baar suna hai...Tu akela nahin hoga...Kyunki iss Eid pe...Chaand ke saath koi aur bhi aane wala hai...Na jaane Eid par kya hoga @pooja dreamgirl."

A screenshot of Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Stories.

In this post, the 'An Action Hero' actor hinted that he is going to reveal the first look of his character 'Pooja'.

Last month, Ayushmann shared the teaser which he captioned, "Yeh lo, Holi ke saath @pooja___dreamgirl bhi aa gayi apna rang dikhane! #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 7th July 2023 #7KoSaathMein." The clip shows Ayushmann dressed up as a woman and also mimicking a female voice. However, his full face as Pooja is not shown. In the video, he can be heard speaking to actor Ranbir Kapoor.

"Hello main Pooja bol rahi hu. Aap Kaun?" the 'Dream Girl' actor asked.Responding to him, a person on the other side of the call said, "Tumne Meri Awaaz Nahi Pehchaani?," followed by the background music of the song 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' which featured Ranbir.

"Pechaan liya...ek number ke jhoote ho tum..shaadi ka waada mujhse aur shaadi aailaa, kisi aur se," Ayushmann further said.

Replying to him, the caller quipped, "Sab rumour hai," followed by a female voice coming into the background asking, "Kaun hai RK? Kisse baatein kar rhe ho tum?" to which the caller replied, "Koi nahi wo Bhatinde waali bua hai."Ayushmann added,"Jhoote...Makkaar Mil kab rahe ho? Main 7 July ko aa rahi hun apna rang dikhaane. Aana zaroor..Kapoor Ke Bina Pooja kaise hogi?" The hilarious promo has left netizens excited.

Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office.

Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.

