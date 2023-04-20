 Ayushmann Khurrana piques curiosity, says 'iss Eid pe chaand ke saath koi aur bhi aane wala hai' : The Tribune India

Ayushmann Khurrana piques curiosity, says 'iss Eid pe chaand ke saath koi aur bhi aane wala hai'

Fans think Ayushmann Khurrana to reveal his first look from 'Dream Girl 2' on Eid

Ayushmann Khurrana piques curiosity, says 'iss Eid pe chaand ke saath koi aur bhi aane wala hai'

Ayushmann Khurrana shares a poem on social media. File photo



ANI

Mumbai, April 20

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Instagram post has raised excitement a notch higher for his upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2' first look.

On Wednesday, Ayushmann took to Instagram story and wrote, "Kabhi baadalon mein chhip jaata hai, toh kabhi andheron mein ghum ho jaata hai...Aye chaand, Tu apne aashigon ko itna kyun sataata hai...Iss baar suna hai...Tu akela nahin hoga...Kyunki iss Eid pe...Chaand ke saath koi aur bhi aane wala hai...Na jaane Eid par kya hoga @pooja dreamgirl." 

A screenshot of Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Stories.

In this post, the 'An Action Hero' actor hinted that he is going to reveal the first look of his character 'Pooja'.

Last month, Ayushmann shared the teaser which he captioned, "Yeh lo, Holi ke saath @pooja___dreamgirl bhi aa gayi apna rang dikhane! #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 7th July 2023 #7KoSaathMein." The clip shows Ayushmann dressed up as a woman and also mimicking a female voice. However, his full face as Pooja is not shown. In the video, he can be heard speaking to actor Ranbir Kapoor.

"Hello main Pooja bol rahi hu. Aap Kaun?" the 'Dream Girl' actor asked.Responding to him, a person on the other side of the call said, "Tumne Meri Awaaz Nahi Pehchaani?," followed by the background music of the song 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' which featured Ranbir.

"Pechaan liya...ek number ke jhoote ho tum..shaadi ka waada mujhse aur shaadi aailaa, kisi aur se," Ayushmann further said.

Replying to him, the caller quipped, "Sab rumour hai," followed by a female voice coming into the background asking, "Kaun hai RK? Kisse baatein kar rhe ho tum?" to which the caller replied, "Koi nahi wo Bhatinde waali bua hai."Ayushmann added,"Jhoote...Makkaar Mil kab rahe ho? Main 7 July ko aa rahi hun apna rang dikhaane. Aana zaroor..Kapoor Ke Bina Pooja kaise hogi?" The hilarious promo has left netizens excited.

Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office.

Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.

#ayushmann khurrana #Dream Girl 2

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

2
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

3
Haryana

No violation found in Vadra-DLF land deal, state tells HC

4
Chandigarh MRTS

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

6
Punjab SIT REPORT bent cops

ADGP to probe senior officers who backed dismissed cop Inderjit

7
Nation

IAF Chief commutes Gp Capt's dismissal to forfeiture of service

8
Punjab

Fugitive Pavitar among 17 Sikhs held in US

9
Nation

Search on for missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo in Nepal: Report

10
Punjab SIT REPORT bent cops

Dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh booked for criminal conspiracy, fudging record, extortion

Don't Miss

View All
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Top News

J-K: 4 Army jawans die as truck catches fire in Poonch district

J-K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch; assault rifles, grenades used to target vehicle

The truck was ambushed when it was moving from Bhimber Gali ...

2002 Gujarat riots: Former minister Maya Kodnani among all accused acquitted in Naroda Gam case

2002 Gujarat riots: Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, 66 other accused acquitted in Naroda Gam case

11 people were killed in Naroda Gam riots; former VHP leader...

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay of conviction in defamation case

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

Congress leader to challenge order in High Court

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

Her flight departed at 2.30 pm after nearly an hour of delay


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

School teacher arrested for demanding nude pictures, sexual favours from Delhi woman on Instagram

Karni Sena chief Surajpal Amu’s brother hangs self to death in Oyo room in Gurugram

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137