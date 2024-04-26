Ayushmann Khurrana poses with Dua Lipa, Dev Patel at TIME100 Gala

Mumbai, April 26
Representing India at the TIME100 Gala in New York, Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper as he posed with global icons Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Uma Thurman, and pop star Kylie Minogue.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann treated fans with series of pictures from Time’s 100 Gala.
Ayushmann dressed in an all-black ensemble happily posed with Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Uma Thurman and Kylie Minogue.
He also posted a video of him interacting and having conversation with Dua Lipa.
Sharing the pictures, he wrote, ‘It is the @time of the disruptors! Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 Gala this year and having met the most brilliant minds and artistes of our generation.’
As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.
Tahira Kashyap commented, ‘Amazingg’.
Ali Fazal wrote, ‘Wow congrats bhai. Super super achievement!!’ Ektaa R Kapoor dropped a comment, which read, ‘Gorgeous man inside out’.
One of the users wrote, ‘So so proud of you. This is Ayushmann Khurrana world domination.’
Ayushmann has been honoured twice by TIME Magazine. In 2023, he was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award. He was the only Indian to be chosen for the award. In 2020, he was chosen as one of the magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.
