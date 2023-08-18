Ayushmann Khurrana receives unique compliment from fan on flight

Chandigarh, August 18
Film actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently received a unique compliment from a fan on a flight and shared the experience on social media.
The woman fan, who was travelling on the same plane as Khurrana from Indore to Mumbai, had written a sweet note for Ayushmann on her phone that read, 'THANKYOU FOR BLESSING INDIAN CINEMA'.
In his tweet later, Khurrana said, “This girl made my day amidst hectic city tours for Dream Girl2 promotions.”
This girl made my day amidst hectic city tours for #Dreamgirl2 promtions. 🥹❤️— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 17, 2023
Indore to Mumbai ✈️ pic.twitter.com/xMS6IQDuIi
While he was coming back from Indore, he met this fan on his flight sitting on the seat in front of Khurrana. She showed him the message through the space between the seats. The actor was touched by the gesture.
He shared this on X and Instagram.
Ayushmann and Ananya Panday were in Indore for their upcoming movie 'Dream Girl 2'.
