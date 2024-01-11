Ayushmann Khurrana said he would experiment with a ‘lot of genres’ in 2024

IANS

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has said he would experiment with a ‘lot of genres’ and consolidate his status as a theatrical hero for his audience in 2024. Ayushmann said: “I’m going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I’m currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood